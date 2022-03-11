Index eligibility criteria tweaks need closer scrutiny

The index maintenance sub-committee of the National Stock Exchange recently modified the criteria for Nifty indices to allow stocks to enter the index within a month of listing. Currently, a company must have a listing history of three months to be included.

This is a significant step as it will pave the way for recently-listed companies to be eligible for inclusion in over three dozen Nifty indices including Nifty50 and Nifty Next 50.

Paves way for LIC, start-ups

The changes will help companies such as Life Insurance Corporation of India gain an early inclusion into the Nifty50. Besides this, over a dozen new-age companies such as Oyo, PharmEasy, Dehlivery, Swiggy, Mobikwik, Ola, Snapdeal and BYJU’S may also have a bright chance to enter the benchmarks.

Given the current buzz among the investor fraternity, these stocks will easily find their way into key indices within a month of listing.

However, critics say the valuation of new-age companies changes on each round of PE funding, which complicates matters for retail investors. Valuing these companies is a herculean task for even the financially knowledgeable.

The new-age stocks that NSE intends to include in the Nifty Next 50 index from March 31 — such as Zomato, One97 Communications (Paytm) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) — have at least six months of listing history and have met other criteria such as market-cap and liquidity to enter the index.

Index: Beyond sentiment

Benchmark Indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) are expected to represent the largest and most liquid companies. The index constituents are also selected based on average free-float market capitalisation, average total market capitalisation and average daily turnover of all stocks traded.

A benchmark index used to only represent the mood of the market; but it is now more than a perception meter.

Indices have become direct investment tools, with huge assets riding on them through index funds and exchange traded funds. Currently, the assets under management of passive funds (index and ETFs) stand at over ₹4-lakh crore. Industry watchers expect the asset base to swell exponentially as more fund houses launch such schemes in response to strong interest from retail investors. And when a stock enters benchmarks such as Nifty 50 or Sensex, all index funds and ETFs acquire it.

Even actively-managed equity funds may be prompted to own such stocks as their performance is benchmarked to the index. Besides, these indices also have actively traded derivative products. So, any disappointing performance of new-age companies in the secondary market will not only hurt benchmark returns and the mutual fund industry, but also add volatility in F&O markets