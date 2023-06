Indian government bond yields moved higher on Thursday, with the benchmark yield rising above 7 per cent, after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on policy rates and its stance, but said headline inflation will stay above target this financial year.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was at 7.0024 per cent as of 10:15 a.m. IST, against 6.9953 per cent before the decision and after closing at 6.9808 per cent on Wednesday.