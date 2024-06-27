UltraTech Cement share price today, India Cements share price live updates: Find all the live updates related to UltraTech Cement/India Cements share prices and major developments here.
- June 27, 2024 12:24
UltraTech Cement Stock Price Today: The shares were up by 3% to ₹11,484.20 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock trades at ₹11,480, up by 3.02%
- June 27, 2024 12:22
India Cements Share Price Today: The India Cements Ltd’s shares were up by 9.47% to ₹287.49 on the NSE.
- June 27, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Live Today: Vinod Jhaveri of Pure Technicals on cement sector
Vinod Jhaveri, Independent Analyst, Pure Technicals, “Rapid growth in the construction sector is contributing to the growth in the Cement sector plus M&A in the cement sector will play a big role. Ultratech is getting aggressive and has approved making a financial investment to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of India Cement at 267 Technically India Cement is attempting to take out the monthly swing high of 299. If closes above 299 we can see it heading much higher to around 325-350 zone.”
- June 27, 2024 11:16
Stocks in Focus: Tushar Chaudhari of Prabhudas Lilladher on India Cements and UltraTech Cement
Tushar Chaudhari, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “India Cements has 14.5mtpa cement capacity (5mtpa in Telangana, 6mtpa in Tamil Nadu, 2.1mtpa in AP, and 1.5mtpa in Rajasthan) along with 11.13mtpa clinker capacity; which complements well with UTCEM’s Southern capacities if UTCEM is able to crack a deal with ICEM promoters in future. UTCEM has 2mtpa in Telangana, 5mtpa in Tamil Nadu, 10.6mtpa in AP.
This deal can be mutually beneficial for UTCEM and ICEM as UTCEM can work of strategic cement supply agreement to gain market share in undersupplied AP/Telangana belt and ICEM’s financial performance can also improve as volume improves.
We believe consolidation is expected to continue in the cement space with industry leaders having strong balance sheets; competition is also expected to increase with players trying to gain market share. Near term demand remains muted and expected to improve post monsoon. Pricing is also expected to improve once demand recovers substantially from 2HFY25E. We remain positive on industry leaders as we expect both UTCEM and ACEM would keep gaining market share with things are going to get difficult for inefficient smaller players.
- June 27, 2024 11:00
UltraTech Cements Stock Price Live Today: The shares were up by 3.82% to ₹11,575.50 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹11,575, up by 3.88%.
- June 27, 2024 10:58
India Cements Live Updates: The shares were up by 9.82% to ₹288.40 on the NSE.
- June 27, 2024 10:26
India Cements Stock Live Today: The stock opened at a price of ₹285 and hit a 52-week high of ₹298 in early morning trade.
- June 27, 2024 10:24
Stocks to Watch: India Cements, UltraTech Cement
Shares of India Cements were trading up 9 per cent at ₹287 at 10.15 am.
The current market price, India Cements is trading at a financial year 2025 Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple of 17 times, while for financial year 2026, it is trading at 13.69 times.
UltraTech Cements shares were up 4 per cent at ₹11,598.
- June 27, 2024 10:17
UltraTech Cement/India Cements Live Updates: UltraTech Cement to buy 23% stake in India Cements for ₹1,885 crore
UltraTech Cement, India’s top cement producer by capacity, said on Thursday it will buy a 23 per cent stake in India Cements for up to ₹1,885 crore (about $226 million).
UltraTech said it would buy 70.6 million India Cements shares for up to ₹267 each, a 1.7 per cent premium to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.
India Cements’s shares jumped 10 per cent to nearly ₹289 in initial trade, while UltraTech’s shares rose 5.2 per cent.
