Indiabulls Real Estate raises ₹865 crore at ₹101.10 per share through Qualified Institutional Placement

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited on Monday announced that it has successfully completed a capital raise of ₹865 crore ($114 million) at ₹101.10 per equity share through qualified institutional placement. Trading of these shares will commence today, April 18, 2022, on NSE and BSE.

The fund-raising committee of the company’s Board of Directors approved the issuance and allotment of 85,559,435 new equity shares through this institutional placement.

The placement issue price of ₹101.10 per equity share represents a discount of 4.96 per cent to the applicable floor price of ₹106.38 per equity share calculated as per applicable SEBI regulations, it said. The fundraising resulted in an overall 15.8 per cent dilution for current shareholders.

Strong response recorded

The institutional placement was launched on April 7, 2022. As per the company, it recorded a strong response from both existing as well as new institutional investors including global and domestic funds, with nearly ~50 per cent of the demand from new investors and 70 per cent+ of the book allocated to long-only investors.

KG Krishnamurthy, Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Director, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, said, “We are happy to have successfully concluded the placement. We appreciate the ongoing confidence and support of the investment community amid ongoing geopolitical headwinds and turbulent markets.”

‘Support to overall growth’

Sachin Shah, President, said, “We appreciate the support we received from our existing investors as well as many new domestic and global institutional investors. This capital will play an important role in supporting our overall growth and will provide us opportunities to rapidly scale in the near term. We have outlined a clear plan on execution, which these funds will help deliver.”

The company further added that it proposes to maintain sufficient liquidity and use the net proceeds for various purposes, including but not limited to capital expenditure (including the acquisition of land, land development rights or development rights), long-term working capital, refinancing/repayment/pre-payment of the borrowings of the company and/or its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited served as joint bookrunning lead managers for the offering.