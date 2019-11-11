Markets

Indiabulls Real Estate shares jump 5% on upbeat Q2 results

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Monday climbed 5 per cent after the company reported nearly fourfold jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company’s scrip gained 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 76 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 4.99 per cent to Rs 76.70. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it went up by 5 per cent to close at Rs 76.65.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has reported nearly fourfold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.16 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 75.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm’s total income rose to Rs 1,101.9 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal as compared with Rs 1,059.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company’s net profit increased sharply mainly on account of a fall in total expenses.

Published on November 11, 2019
stock activity
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bank of Baroda shares gain over 3 per cent on higher Q2 earnings