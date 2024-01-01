The New Year is expected to open on a flat note for domestic markets despite a strong undercurrent in favour of Indian equities.

Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services Ltd, said the market is steeping into 2024 with record highs; in the upcoming year, major domestic and global factors will influence the market movement. Market crucial events that should be tracked in 2024 are the upcoming quarterly earnings season, the Budget and the General elections, the Fed rate decision, and the US presidential election.

Gift Nifty at 21,807 against NIfty futures close of 21,885.95 indicates a negative opening. Analysts also said the focus now shifts to upcoming quarterly results and Budget. Global markets are closed today due to the New Year, and analysts expect trading to remain low-key.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the euphoria is expected to continue during the start of the next year due to the exuberance of rate cuts and the drop in bond yields.

“We expect a modest return of 10 to 12 per cent on the main market in CY24. It is advised to diversify the investment pattern to multi-assets. It is suitable to be diverse when equities are trading above the long-term average for a prolonged period. We presume CY24 to be a year of reversal in sector and category wise. We like large caps compared to mid and small caps. Generally, it will be a stock- and sector-specific year. Sectors we like are Banks, Manufacturing, Pharma, Chemical and IT. A correction in the consumer sector should be capitalised in CY24.”

According to Arvinder Singh Nanda, the market outlook 2024 is expected to be positive considering positive GDP growth prospects, macroeconomic environment, better demand, manageable inflation, steady interest rates, robust quarterly numbers potential, and continuity of current govt.

