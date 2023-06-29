India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, June 29, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Friday, June 30.

The Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex indexes notched fresh all-time closing highs on Wednesday, with the Nifty closing 0.82 per cent higher at 18,972.10 and Sensex closing 0.79 per cent higher at 63,915.42.

The Indian rupee weakened 0.04 per cent versus the U.S. dollar, and was quoted at 82.06 per dollar, amid US data that supported more Federal Reserve rate hikes and improving external dynamics.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield stood at 7.0575 per cent versus previous close of 7.0611 per cent.

