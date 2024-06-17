India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 17, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

Indian shares logged record closing highs for a second straight session on Friday, driven by state-run companies and energy stocks on hopes of continued capital expenditure spending by the new government.

The NSE Nifty50 settled 0.29 per cent higher at 23,465.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.24 per cent at 76,992.77, with both benchmarks also recording second consecutive weekly gains.

The rupee weakened 0.02 per cent versus the US dollar, and quoted at 83.55 per dollar, as intervention from the Indian central bank prevented it from hitting a lifetime low even as a broadly stronger dollar pressured most Asian currencies.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.81 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 6.9832 per cent, as fresh debt supply erased early declines triggered by fall in US yields.