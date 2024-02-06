Domestic markets will likely remain under pressure on Tuesday amid weak global cues. According to analysts, Chinese markets are affecting the sentiment globally as many are unsure what is ahead. US stocks are also volatile due to the US Federal Reserve’s signal on rate cuts. Analysts expect the market to see a lacklustre opening but may toe in global sentiment later.

Equities across the Asia-Pacific region are down following the weak closing at the US markets.

Gift Nifty at 21,818 signals 21,803 signals a flat opening. Most equities in the Asia-Pacific region fell between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent. However, beaten-down Chinse stocks are up thanks to a slew of moves by regulators and the government to calm investors.

Asian stocks were mostly lower after a robust US jobs report dashed expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with Chinese shares again leading the declines even after the market regulator in Beijing pledged to crack down on abuses and protect small investors, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

“During last week, our markets witnessed an up move to mark a new record high on Friday, but the index corrected and formed a ‘Shooting Star’ reversal pattern. This also coincides with a ‘Double Top’ as Friday’s high resembles this. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

“ Now, the index has started this week with a break-down of the low of the star candle, and thus, it confirms a trend reversal for the short term. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious as the index might go through a corrective phase going ahead. In case such a scenario unfolds, then we could see a correction first upto 21600, followed by a move towards the 4 DEMA which is placed around 21370. Traders are advised to stay cautious and prefer profit booking on long positions. On the higher side, 21950-22000 will be seen as immediate resistance followed bt last week’s high of 22127,” he added.

