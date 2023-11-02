After witnessing losses for two days in a row, the Indian equity markets reported a sharp rebound on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance boosted the investors confidence.

While BSE Sensex advanced 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent to close at 64,080.90, the broader NSE Nifty50 index gained 144.10 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 19,133.25. On Wednesday, Sensex lost 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to end at 63,591.33, Nifty declined by 90.45 points or 0.47 per cent to 18,989.15.

For Nifty, 19,150 offered a strong resistance and 19,050 was the crucial support. The index touched an intraday high of 19,175.25 and a low of 19,064.15.

Gainers and losers

Britannia (2.97 per cent), Hindalco (2.68 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.10 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (1.95 per cent) and Eicher Motors (1.76 per cent) were the top gainers among the Nifty50 stocks, Hero Motocorp (-1.03 per cent); Bajaj Auto (-0.47 per cent); HDFC Life (0.17 per cent), ONGC (-0.19 per cent) and Adani Enterprises (0.15 per cent) were the major laggards.

Market Depth

On BSE, out of the 3,791 stocks that were traded on Thursday, 2,322 stocks advanced, while 1,328 declined and 141 stocks remained unchanged.