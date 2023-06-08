Indian shares held gains on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained key policy rates.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.21 per cent at 18,765.30 as of 10:19 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22 per cent to 63,286.91.

The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for a second straight meeting.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 to keep inflation in check, before opting for a pause at the previous meeting.

Also read Monetary Policy Committee continues status quo on repo rate at 6.5%

"The full effect of the policy rate hikes will be visible in the coming months," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and added that domestic demand situations remained conducive for growth. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)