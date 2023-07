Indian shares opened marginally lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers, on caution ahead of central bank meetings due later this week, while investors also digested quarterly results from top Nifty 50 firms.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.10% to 19,724.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.08% to 66,629.14, as of 9:15 a.m.

