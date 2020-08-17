India’s bond market is so hot even yoga guru Ramdev is selling debt

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
First-time bond issuers are rushing into India’s debt market as unprecedented stimulus steps reduce borrowing costs to the cheapest since 2005.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Wipro Enterprises Pvt, part of Indian software tycoon Azim Premji’s empire, are among 91 maiden rupee-note sellers so far this year. That’s a rebound from 2019, when investors’ risk aversion amid a credit crunch led to only 61 firms making their bond-market debut in the same period.
The increase in debut bond sales will help add depth to the debt market, providing more choices for investors while also giving rise to the risk of buying notes of borrowers that lack a track record. For the issuers, debt deals are an opportunity to build cash buffers in a slumping economy. India’s bond sale boom is in line with a jump in debt offering across Asia as policy makers flood markets with cash to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
It typically costs less to sell a bond than to get a loan in India, because banks are curbing lending to battle the world’s worst debt ratio. The average yield on top-rated three-year notes at 5.09 per cent is 221 basis points cheaper than loans of similar tenor at the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India.
Borrowing costs on bonds have plunged after Indian policy makers unveiled record stimulus to help combat the financial fallout of the pandemic. Steps included slashing interest rates to the lowest level since at least 2000, funding banks’ purchase of 1.13 trillion rupees ($15 billion) of company notes and deferrals on loan repayments for individuals and businesses.
Some investors worry that the Covid-19 relief measures are masking the true picture of businesses’ credit health. But bond yield premiums suggest the market welcomed the moves.
The spread between top-rated three-year corporate notes and similar tenor government debt fell to 22.4 basis points last month, the lowest level since October 2005. The gap stood at 23 basis points on Friday.
Other notable firms are tapping the debt market for the first time. Godrej Industries Ltd, part of a 123-year-old conglomerate, raised ₹7.5 billion in July, while Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, a state-owned firm, this month raised ₹5 billion.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...