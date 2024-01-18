Indian equities slid for the third straight day on Thursday amid muted third quarter results and weak global cues.

Investors seemed to be trimming bets on rapid Fed cuts due to strong US retail sales and the rise in global bond yields. Disruptions in global shipping and crude production had also soured the mood worldwide.

The Sensex​ fell 313.9 points or 0.4 per cent on Thursday to close at 71,186, after a recovery of 521 points from the day’s low. The ​NSE Nifty​ slid 0.5 per cent to close at 21,462.25.

Cash market volumes on the NSE continued to be high at ₹1.27-lakh crore. Broad market indices closed almost flat even as the advance decline ratio closed at 0.89:1.

LTIMindtree was the top Nifty loser, shedding 10.7 per cent. HDFC Bank slipped 3.3 per cent after falling over 8 per cent on Wednesday. Sector-wise it was a mixed bag with buying seen in pharma, oil & gas, realty, and PSU bank.

“Valuations are now elevated across metrics,” said Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas. “In particular, the expanded bond-earnings yield gap indicates muted returns from here on as this has been a reliable leading indicator historically.”

The other concern, said Vora, is that the recovery has not been broad-based, with mass-consumption categories still under pressure. A renewed interest in China and an increase in LTCG tax on equities as the government looks to mobilise resources to drive mass consumption are also potential risks, he added.

FPIs were major sellers for a second day in a row, offloading shares worth ₹9,901 crore on Thursday even as domestic institutions bought shares ₹5,977 crore.

Global shares traded mixed on Thursday, with Hang Seng and Jakarta Composite the top gainers. A murky economic outlook in China did not help matters. European indices traded firmly in the green.

“We expect the market to consolidate in a range with limited upside amid an uncertain environment globally. Results from heavyweights like Reliance, HUL, and Ultratech could drive the index on either side,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

