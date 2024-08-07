The benchmark indices notched up gains after three days of losses amid positive global cues and a broad-based rally.

The Sensex settled at 79,468, up 874 points or 1.11 per cent on Wednesday. Nifty closed at 24,297, up 304 points or 1.27 per cent. Cash market volumes on the NSE were down 5.4 per cent to ₹1.18 lakh crore. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio rose sharply to 5.04:1.

A senior official in Bank of Japan said the central bank won’t raise interest rates when financial markets are unstable. Yen’s rise against the US dollar had led to unwinding of carry trades in the past few days, roiling markets worldwide.

All sectors ended in green with Oil & Gas, Pharma and Metals being top gainers. The NSE Nifty Pharma scaled a fresh high of 22,008.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 4 paise at 83.96 (provisional) against the US dollar. Provincial data showed that FPIs sold shares worth over ₹3,300 crore, provisional data showed. According to LSEG data, foreigners bought $459 million worth of Asian equities in July, down from $7.16 billion of inflows in the previous month.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: “Global markets experienced a notable rebound after the BoJ’s Deputy Governor reassured that the central bank would not raise interest rates during a period of financial instability. The Indian market also witnessed broad-based buying across sectors, with the realty sector seeing a relief rally due to the reinstatement of indexation benefits. The carry trade issue appears to have been eased for now and the focus is on the ongoing RBI policy, which is likely to hold the rate and positive economic outlook.”

Global equities saw a rise on Wednesday, with Nikkei 225 index closing 1.2 per cent higher. China’s trade balance shrank more than expected in July, hit by a smaller-than-expected increase in exports as European tariffs on the electric vehicle industry took hold, while imports shot past expectations.

The RBI is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meet on Thursday, which cpuld bring into focus interest-rate sensitive shares.

The immediate support for the Nifty is at 24,050 and a move above 24,400 could pull Nifty towards the resistance of 24,700, said analysts.