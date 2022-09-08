Indigo promoters sell 1.08 per cent stake

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), and his family on Thursday sold 2.8 per cent stake or 1.08 crore shares in InterGlobe Aviation through a block deal.

According to data available with the NSE, Rakesh Gangwal sold 27.98 lakh shares and 26.02 lakh shares of Indigo in two separate transactions at an average price of ₹1,886.47 and ₹1,890.75 respectively. Sobha Gangwal sold 21.65 lakh shares and 30.22 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,895.46 and ₹1,901.34.

However, buyers’ details are not available.

Both had 23.04 per cent stake collectively in Indigo and post this transaction, their holding will come down to 21.96 per cent.

Shares of Indigo closed 2.2 per cent lower at ₹1,940.65 on the BSE.