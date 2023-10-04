IndusInd Bank has launched ‘INDIE’, a mobile banking app designed for customers seeking a personalised digital banking experience. ‘INDIE’ utilises analytics to offer tailored financial insights. The app introduces industry-first features, including ultra-flexible products that users can customize to meet their specific requirements.

It offers an instant line of credit of up to ₹5 lakh, providing flexibility compared to standard personal loans. Users can choose the desired amount and withdraw only what they need at a given time, paying interest solely on the amount utilized. Additionally, the app has a transparent rewards program, allowing customers to select preferred brands from leading e-commerce platforms and earn rewards of up to 3 per cent per ₹100 spent. These rewards can be redeemed for cashback directly through the app or for enticing deals and vouchers.

It has the option to choose an account number, a high-interest-bearing savings account offering returns of up to 6.75 per cent p.a., and fixed deposits providing exclusive returns of up to 7.85 per cent p.a. Customers can even link their fixed deposits to their savings for seamless utilization.

Safety and security features are also integrated into ‘INDIE’, including numberless debit cards to protect cardholder details, and single-use disposable virtual debit cards for transactions on lesser-known websites.

However, the shares of IndusInd bank were down by 2.69 per cent to ₹1397 at 1.20 p.m. on the BSE.

