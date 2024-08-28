Phronetic.AI, the artificial intelligence division of Infibeam Avenues Limited, has secured contracts worth $1 million annually with five hospitals in India and the UAE, and a UAE-based gas station chain. The five-year agreements, announced today, involve implementing the company’s ‘AI Facility Manager’ product, which utilizes Theia Vision AI technology.
The shares of Infibeam Avenues Limited were trading at ₹31.53 up by ₹0.74 or 2.40 per cent today on the BSE at 10 am.
In hospitals, the AI system aims to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve safety protocols. For the gas station chain, it will focus on security enhancement, customer service improvement, and operational workflow optimization.
The ‘AI Facility Manager’ includes a women’s safety feature that allows distress signals to be sent through hand gestures captured by CCTVs. Notably, the system can be deployed within five minutes using existing CCTV infrastructure, simplifying client onboarding.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.