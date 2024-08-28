Phronetic.AI, the artificial intelligence division of Infibeam Avenues Limited, has secured contracts worth $1 million annually with five hospitals in India and the UAE, and a UAE-based gas station chain. The five-year agreements, announced today, involve implementing the company’s ‘AI Facility Manager’ product, which utilizes Theia Vision AI technology.

The shares of Infibeam Avenues Limited were trading at ₹31.53 up by ₹0.74 or 2.40 per cent today on the BSE at 10 am.

In hospitals, the AI system aims to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve safety protocols. For the gas station chain, it will focus on security enhancement, customer service improvement, and operational workflow optimization.

The ‘AI Facility Manager’ includes a women’s safety feature that allows distress signals to be sent through hand gestures captured by CCTVs. Notably, the system can be deployed within five minutes using existing CCTV infrastructure, simplifying client onboarding.