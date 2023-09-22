Inflame Appliances Ltd.’s shares were up by 5.70 per cent after the company reported an agreement with Havells for the supply of Chimneys and OTGs (Oven Toaster Grills). The finalised models are set to go into production, with business operations slated to commence in October 2023.

With its operational facility in Hyderabad now fully functional, Inflame Appliances Ltd is equipped with a combined capacity across both its Hyderabad and Panchkula units. This enables the company to manufacture 600,000 units of Chimneys, 120,000 units of Hobs, and 300,000 units of Gas stoves.

The company operates two facilities, located in Panchkula, Haryana and Hyderabad, Telangana (currently undergoing setup). The company is also in the process of introducing OTGs.

The shares were up by 5.70 per cent to ₹659 at 1.15 p.m. on the BSE.