Inflows into equity mutual funds more than doubled to ₹14,100 crore last month against ₹6,120 crore in August as investors used the sharp fall in valuation to re-enter the market.

Interestingly, the inflow through the systematic investment plan (SIP) touched a new high of ₹12,976 crore against ₹12,693 crore in the previous month as the industry opened 12.16 lakh net SIPs, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). However, SIP assets fell to ₹6.35-lakh crore against ₹6.40-lakh crore in August.

Thematic and flexi cap funds registered the highest inflow of ₹4,419 crore (outflow of ₹1,267 crore) and ₹2,401 crore (₹2,100 crore), respectively, while mid and small cap funds recorded net investments of ₹2,151 crore (₹1,479 crore) and ₹1,825 crore (₹1,260 crore), respectively, with all other equity funds logging in a positive inflows.

Faith in market

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said healthy growth in net equity inflows after two months of below average trend augurs well for the markets as Indian investors have reposed faith in the domestic economy despite market volatility and negative global trends.

Hybrid category of funds saw a net outflow of ₹2,688 crore with outflow from arbitrage fund continuing for the fourth month in a row at ₹4,023 crore. The industry mopped up ₹8,374 crore through new fund offers with five new equity funds garnering ₹5,836 crore.

Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, said equity mutual fund inflows saw a sharp pick up last month reversing the declining trend in the last few months. While domestic mutual fund inflows continue to be supported by a robust SIP book and recent NFOs, foreign institutional investors’ flows turned negative after two months, he added.

AUMs down 2%

Debt funds registered a net outflow of ₹65,372 crore as banks and institutional investors pulled out money to meet quarterly advance tax payment. Investors pulled out ₹59,970 crore and ₹11,232 crore from liquid and money market funds, respectively, on expectations of further hike in key bank rates by the RBI.

The industry witnessed a net outflow of ₹41,404 crore last month dragging down the overall assets under management by 2 per cent to ₹38.42-lakh crore (₹39.34-lakh crore).

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, AMFI, said markets have reacted to inflationary factors and events like rate hikes in the last few months, but small investors have shown consistent faith in mutual fund investments. Investors must stay focused on their goals and continue to invest in mutual funds, he said.

