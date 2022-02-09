Inflows into equity MFs dip sharply in January

Reflecting the looming uncertainty, inflows into the equity mutual funds declined 41 per cent last month to ₹ 14,889 crore against ₹125,083 crore logged in December, largely due to profit booking and lack of new fund offers.

Except for value funds and equity savings, all the segments of equity schemes received inflows even while investors trimmed down their allocation.

Balanced Advantage and flexi cap funds received the highest investment of ₹12,763 crore and ₹12,527 crore followed by thematic and large cap funds that attracted inflow of ₹12,073 crore and ₹11,890 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data released on Wednesday.

Value fund and equity schemes registered a minor outflow of ₹1,163 crore and ₹128 crore, respectively.

In December, the inflow in equity schemes was boosted by six NFOs garnering ₹1,12,446 crore.

Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst, Morningstar India said in line with global trend, the Indian equity markets have seen a steady fall influenced by a possibile US Fed rate hike, an economic slowdown in China and growing concern between Ukraine and Russia.

On the domestic front, she said, the inflows in equity scheme was impacted by relatively high market valuations and rising inflation putting pressure on future economic growth.

However, the equity AUM of mutual funds crossed the ₹113 lakh crore landmark to touch ₹113.17 lakh crore while the overall AUM breached ₹38 lakh crore-mark for the first time ever.

SIP inflows touch new high

Inflows through systematic investment plan touched a new high of ₹1,11,517 crore against ₹1,11,305 crore recorded in December.

SIP assets increased to ₹15.05 lakh crore ( ₹14.91 lakh crore) with number of accounts hitting a new high of 5.04 crore (4.91 crore).

Passive funds attracted net investment of ₹18,861 crore (₹118,706 crore). Last month, 12 passive fund NFOs mopped up ₹2,718 crore against 11 NFOs attracting 6,671 crore in December.

Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of research, FYERS, said, in a highly volatile stock market amid continued FII selling over the last 3 months, index funds and ETFs remained the preferred choice of investment getting inflow of ₹14,914 crore and ₹14,009 crore, respectively. However, gold ETFs saw an outflow of ₹1,452 crore against inflow of ₹1,313 crore in December.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management said there has been a positive change with steady inflows from domestic investors even while FIIs were pulling out from India

Flows into dynamic funds have benefited by increasing equity allocation with every market fall, he said.

On investment, restrictions in fund of funds investing overseas, NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said, given the improved financial strength of the country, RBI is expected to enhance the overall limit in consultation with the government and an announcement can also be expected in the forthcoming Monetary policy (to be announced on Thursday).