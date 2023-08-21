Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 1 per cent after the company announced that its subsidiary, I-Fox Windtechnik India Private Limited, has been awarded a contract by NLC India Ltd.

This Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India has entrusted I-Fox Windtechnik with the comprehensive O&M responsibilities for a 51MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) portfolio located in Tamil Nadu.

The scope of this contract extends to O&M activities, including the vital power evacuation system, spanning a substantial 5-year period. The contract carries an estimated revenue of approximately Rs. 40 crore, inclusive of taxes, over the duration of the agreement.

Mr. SK Mathu Sudhana, the CEO of IGESL said, “We are steadfastly progressing toward our ambitious goal of achieving a WTG O&M portfolio of 6GW by the fiscal year 2026, a pursuit that combines both organic and inorganic growth strategies.”

The shares were up by 1 per cent to Rs. 67 at 10.25 a.m. on the BSE.