Inox Wind on Tuesday bagged an order for 87 MW wind energy project from Continuum Green Energy, a leading commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy player.
This repeat order from Continuum is for IWL's 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and will be executed on an end-to-end turnkey basis, a company statement said.
Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services.
The project will be executed in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
With this order, the cumulative orders from Continuum stood at 700 MW, and the order book of Inox Wind touched a record high of 3.4 GW.
"We are delighted to announce yet another order from Continuum, an esteemed customer with whom we enjoy a very strong partnership," said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Inox Wind.
