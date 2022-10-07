The ₹500 -crore IPO of Electronic Marts India saw an overwhelming response from all category of investors, as the issue was subscribed 71.93 times on the last day of the subscription process on Friday. The initial public offering came out with a price band of ₹56 to ₹59.

While the portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 169.54 times, retail investors and non-institutional quota received bids for 63.59 times and 19.71 times, respectively.

Utility of funds

Money raised through the IPO will be utilised towards capital expenditures such as opening new stores and warehouses, working capital, debt payment and general corporate purposes.

The retailer on October 3 mopped up ₹150 crore from anchor investors as it decided to allocate 2.54 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹59 per share, as per the filing with the exchanges.

Anchor investors

The 20 anchor investors included Nippon Life India, HDFC Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, Tata MF, Sundaram MF, Whiteoak Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Societe Generale and Mirae Asset.

Electronics Mart India offers a range of products, including air conditioners, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, mobiles, small appliances, and IT products. The company offers product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands. It operates across three channels – retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels.