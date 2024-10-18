Integrum Energy Infrastructure, a renewable energy solutions company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME for an IPO.

The company will issue 54.90 lakh equity shares. Of this, 49.50 lakh will be fresh equity share issuance and 5.40 lakh equity shares will be an offer for sale.

The company will use the fund raised for working capital and invest in its subsidiary, Integrum Green Assets for establishing solar plants to supply energy to commercial and industrial customers under the long term Power Purchase Agreement. It will also use the fund for inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives besides general corporate purposes.

Last fiscal, the company reported revenue of ₹233 crore and EBITDA of ₹21 crore. The net profit was at ₹15 crore.