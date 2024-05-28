Intellect Design Arena Ltd launched the Canada eMACH.ai Cloud, a suite of products designed for banks and credit unions. This offering aims to enhance digital experiences, improve payments, and streamline core banking operations with embedded AI.

The company said eMACH.ai Cloud includes solutions for digital engagement, liquidity management, virtual accounts, and core banking services such as payments and deposits. These products are designed to meet the specific needs of Canadian financial institutions, helping them achieve deposit growth, regulatory compliance, and improved operational efficiency.

One of the features of the eMACH.ai Cloud is the eMACH.ai Experience Zone, a cloud service that provides banks and credit unions with curated user journeys to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities. This zone focuses on various themes, including moving money, managing money, powering digital engagement for consumers and SMEs, and securely building, deploying, and managing AI agents at scale.

The shares were down by 0.09 per cent to ₹895 at 2.43 pm on the BSE.