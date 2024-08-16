Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a financial technology company, launched a Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru on August 16, 2024. The new facility aims to foster partnerships and accelerate the deployment of the company’s eMACH.ai-based financial technology solutions.
The shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd closed at ₹954, up by 10 pts or 1.06 per cent on the BSE.
Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, said, “Partnerships are key to Intellect’s growth strategy. Recognizing their importance, we have made significant investments, including the establishment of the Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru. This facility is designed to strengthen and expand our footprints, serving as the epicenter of collaboration, innovation, and excellence with our global alliances. We are committed to providing our partners with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed with eMACH.ai and leading the financial technology landscape.”
Intellect has introduced several initiatives to empower partners in maximizing the potential of eMACH.ai. These initiatives include extensive AI Bootcamps, interactive webinars, and specialized training sessions designed to enhance partners’ skills and preparedness. Additionally, Intellect provides certification programs that recognize and validate partners’ expertise, establishing them as trusted eMACH.ai experts in the industry.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.