Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a financial technology company, launched a Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru on August 16, 2024. The new facility aims to foster partnerships and accelerate the deployment of the company’s eMACH.ai-based financial technology solutions.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, said, “Partnerships are key to Intellect’s growth strategy. Recognizing their importance, we have made significant investments, including the establishment of the Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru. This facility is designed to strengthen and expand our footprints, serving as the epicenter of collaboration, innovation, and excellence with our global alliances. We are committed to providing our partners with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed with eMACH.ai and leading the financial technology landscape.”

Intellect has introduced several initiatives to empower partners in maximizing the potential of eMACH.ai. These initiatives include extensive AI Bootcamps, interactive webinars, and specialized training sessions designed to enhance partners’ skills and preparedness. Additionally, Intellect provides certification programs that recognize and validate partners’ expertise, establishing them as trusted eMACH.ai experts in the industry.