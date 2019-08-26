Interest rate options trading goes live

The BSE has gone live with the trading of interest rate options based on Government of India securities on Monday. The BSE is the first and the only exchange to provide trading of interest rate options. The bourse had launched interest rate futures in January 2014, which has an average market share of 40 per cent; it has now expanded its offerings in interest rate derivatives with the launch of options, it said in a release. An interest rate option is a financial derivative contract whose value is based on rupee interest rates. The contracts currently available for trading are based on the underlying G-Secs such as 768GS2023, 668GS2031, 717GS2028, 726GS2029, 795GS2032, 727GS2026, and 757GS2033.