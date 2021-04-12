Investment advisory firm CapitalVia aims to expand client base in TN

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Investment advisory firm CapitalVia Global Research is planning to strengthen its client base in the southern region with a focus on equity market investors from Tamil Nadu, a senior company official said.
“Currently, we have about 35,000 clients from Tamil Nadu which represents 1.2 per cent of demat account holders in the State ,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, said adding, “We would like to scale up our client base in the State to 5 per cent in the next two years.”
He was addressing a virtual media conference on Monday to announce the company’s expansion plans for south.
The Indore-based investment advisory company has a wide range of product portfolio to address diverse market participants. Depending on the type of product, CapitalVia’s investment advisory products are offered at a monthly fee ranging from ₹3,000-10,000.
The South Indian market currently contributes 20 per cent of the company’s revenue with half this from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Together we have about 75,000 clients from these two markets,” Garg said.
He also noted that Tamil Nadu which accounts for 8 per cent of total demat accounts in India, ranks third across all India after Maharashtra and Gujarat
All these factors put together position Tamil Nadu well in terms of capital market investments, Garg said. Also, “the median age of the population in Tamil Nadu is 29 years which is a very ideal group for investing,” he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...