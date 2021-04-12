Investment advisory firm CapitalVia aims to expand client base in TN

Investment advisory firm CapitalVia Global Research is planning to strengthen its client base in the southern region with a focus on equity market investors from Tamil Nadu, a senior company official said.

“Currently, we have about 35,000 clients from Tamil Nadu which represents 1.2 per cent of demat account holders in the State ,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, said adding, “We would like to scale up our client base in the State to 5 per cent in the next two years.”

He was addressing a virtual media conference on Monday to announce the company’s expansion plans for south.

The Indore-based investment advisory company has a wide range of product portfolio to address diverse market participants. Depending on the type of product, CapitalVia’s investment advisory products are offered at a monthly fee ranging from ₹3,000-10,000.

The South Indian market currently contributes 20 per cent of the company’s revenue with half this from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Together we have about 75,000 clients from these two markets,” Garg said.

He also noted that Tamil Nadu which accounts for 8 per cent of total demat accounts in India, ranks third across all India after Maharashtra and Gujarat

All these factors put together position Tamil Nadu well in terms of capital market investments, Garg said. Also, “the median age of the population in Tamil Nadu is 29 years which is a very ideal group for investing,” he added.