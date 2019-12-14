Investor Reading List: December 14, 2019

Yes and No

Yes Bank continued to tie its investors up in knots over its capital-raising plans this week.

Also read: YES Bank funding: Now, question mark over Citax

Refund time

The Centre may not have leeway to splurge. But it has been expediting income tax refunds, with Rs 1.57 lakh crore disbursed so far.

Read more: ₹1.57 lakh crore in income tax refunds issued till November: official

Less EPF?

The Social Security Code, now in Lok Sabha, may usher in different rates of EPF contributions for different workers, in an effort to boost take home pay.

Read more: Differential EPF rates, change in gratuity rule on the cards

Troubled waters

The anti-profiteering authority has upheld a complaint that Nestle India didn’t pass on GST benefits fully to consumers

Read more: Profiteering charge against Nestle upheld

Profit taking

A bit of the fizz went out of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank after a bumper listing.

Read more: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares drop nearly 7% after stellar debut

Flight to safety

Where’s everyone saving in these troubled times? An analysis.

Read more: Where households can save their money

Next in queue

Prince Pipes is the next kid on the IPO block

Also read: Prince Pipes to raise ₹500 cr through IPO

Bond with L&T Finance

L&T Finance is set to open an NCD issue on December 16 offering coupons of 8.45 percent and above

Read more: Tranche-1 of L&T Finance’s NCD issue opens on December 16

Upcoming budget

Another budget’s already around the corner with the Centre announcing February 1 as the date.

Also read: Budget 2020-21 likely to be presented on February 1

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan