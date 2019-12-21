Investor Reading List: December 21, 2019

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Yes Bank, Tata Motors and its DVR and Vedanta will exit the Sensex come Monday to be replaced by Titan, Ultra Tech and Nestle India. Other BSE indices will be rejigged too.
Earnings pickup
Kotak Securities believes that Nifty earnings will grow at 18 per cent for the next three years.
Impending NFOs
The new fund offer trickle is set to restart with funds filing for many new products
Reliance Industries dominated Motilal Oswal’s latest wealth creation study
The Air India and BPCL sales may flag off in January
SBI’s Q3 numbers are set to get a boost from the Essar Steel repayments
BSNL was at one time slated for a Rs 40,000 crore IPO, a far cry from its situation today.
Reliance Home Finance claims that it can repay retail bondholders if lenders lift restraints
Another bank strike is coming on January 8
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
