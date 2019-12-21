Investor Reading List: December 21, 2019

Sensex refresh

Yes Bank, Tata Motors and its DVR and Vedanta will exit the Sensex come Monday to be replaced by Titan, Ultra Tech and Nestle India. Other BSE indices will be rejigged too.

Earnings pickup

Kotak Securities believes that Nifty earnings will grow at 18 per cent for the next three years.

Impending NFOs

The new fund offer trickle is set to restart with funds filing for many new products

Wealth creators

Reliance Industries dominated Motilal Oswal’s latest wealth creation study

Taking wing

The Air India and BPCL sales may flag off in January

IBC boost

SBI’s Q3 numbers are set to get a boost from the Essar Steel repayments

Opportunity lost

BSNL was at one time slated for a Rs 40,000 crore IPO, a far cry from its situation today.

We have the money

Reliance Home Finance claims that it can repay retail bondholders if lenders lift restraints

Strike alert

Another bank strike is coming on January 8

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan