Investor reading list: February 15, 2020

On the fast track

IRCTC declared results that knocked the socks off many market participants and added fuel to the soaring stock.

LRS pain

Prepare for the new tax on your LRS remittances.

Dead line

A big question mark hangs over the future of telcos after the SC hauled them up for non-payment of AGR dues and DoT swung into action.

Sinking

The first casualty may be Vodafone Idea

Sizzling hot

Onions or no onions, retail inflation continued to deliver unpleasant surprises this month at 7.59 per cent.

Still strong

LIC’s business was buzzing in January on the back of a product refresh.

Ready to IPO

Correct valuation is the top priority said the LIC Chairman in a freewheeling conversation with BL.

Bottoming?

The CEA thinks the economy is set to turn the corner.

Flat regime ahead

Prepare for an exemption free regime with fewer slabs, cautions an expert.

Going Ex

40 stocks are set to turn ex dividend all at once on Monday!

Order buzz

RITES has won a new order that keep its stock buzzing.

Bond bet

Will India’s inclusion in the global bond index lead to a flood of flows? It depends, argues this article.

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan