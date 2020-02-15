Markets

Investor reading list: February 15, 2020

| Updated on February 15, 2020 Published on February 15, 2020

Missed all the key market developments this week? Catch up with this curated reading list of BL’s key stories through the week relevant to investors.

On the fast track

IRCTC declared results that knocked the socks off many market participants and added fuel to the soaring stock.

Read more: Q3 results accelerate IRCTC shares further

LRS pain

Prepare for the new tax on your LRS remittances.

Read more: Studying abroad just got more taxing

Dead line

A big question mark hangs over the future of telcos after the SC hauled them up for non-payment of AGR dues and DoT swung into action.

Read more: SC rejects plea by telecom operators seeking more time to settle AGR dues

Sinking

The first casualty may be Vodafone Idea

Read more: Vodafone Idea could be on the brink of exit

Sizzling hot

Onions or no onions, retail inflation continued to deliver unpleasant surprises this month at 7.59 per cent.

Read more | Retail inflation: Why your grocery bill could remain high

Still strong

LIC’s business was buzzing in January on the back of a product refresh.

Read more: LIC gains market share with individual new business premium growing 44% in January

Ready to IPO

Correct valuation is the top priority said the LIC Chairman in a freewheeling conversation with BL.

Also read: LIC IPO: Correct valuation tops agenda, says Chairman

Bottoming?

The CEA thinks the economy is set to turn the corner.

Also read: Economic growth set to bounce back as slump bottoms out: Govt adviser

Flat regime ahead

Prepare for an exemption free regime with fewer slabs, cautions an expert.

Read more: A move towards a flatter tax structure seems to be the Centre’s intent: Parizad Sirwalla of KPMG India

Going Ex

40 stocks are set to turn ex dividend all at once on Monday!

Also read: 40 companies to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday

Order buzz

RITES has won a new order that keep its stock buzzing.

Also read: New order win may boost RITES shares

Bond bet

Will India’s inclusion in the global bond index lead to a flood of flows? It depends, argues this article.

Also read: Inflows from India’s Bond Index entry will depend on what it sells

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

