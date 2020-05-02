Markets

Investor Reading List: May 2, 2020

| Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Catch up on the key BL stories on markets that you missed over the week.

How much?

What can Reliance raise in its rights offer?

Low key results

HUL reported lower profits with declining volumes in Q4

Nielsen thinks FMCGs will grow volumes by 5-6 per cent in 2020 instead of the earlier 9-10 per cent.

Bottom fishing

HNIs bought into the market crash

No relief

Courts have refused relief to buyers in the MCX crude oil fiasco

Exit window

But MCX is looking at an exit window

Not so safe haven

Gold demand plunged in the March quarter

Winding up rules

What’s the procedure to wind up a MF?

Happy May

Derivatives data shows better times ahead for markets

Golden opportunity

Gold loan NBFCs look forward to strong loan demand

Way ahead

The roadmap for Franklin investors

Learning from FT

A lighter take on the FT fiasco

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

financial markets
