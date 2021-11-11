Investors’ appetite continues for Zomato despite widening loss

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Despite Zomato reporting a bigger loss for the second quarter ended September 2021, investors’ interest is still intact in the stock as its revenues doubled and its investments in related companies soared.
Some analysts are surprised that the stock remained resilient on a day when the BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices tumbled 0.6-0.9 per cent.
Shares of Zomato jumped 6 per cent in early deal on the BSE to ₹144 and currently hovering around ₹140.75, up 3.5 per cent over the previous day’s close. Trading volumes jumped 41.20 lakh shares against the two-week average of 11.14 lakh shares. On the NSE, it closed at ₹142, up 4.37 per cent. Over 8.35 crore shares changed hands on the NSE.
Analysts are discounting Zomato’s loss, but giving premium to its business model. The possible inclusion of Zomato into MSCI Standard index and FTSE is also keeping interest in the stock, analysts said.
Zomato on Wednesday reported consolidated loss of ₹434.90 crore against a loss of ₹229.80 crore reported in the same period year ago, due to a steep rise in branding and marketing expenses. However, revenues jumped 140 per cent to ₹1,024.20 crore (₹426 crore), as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.
The company also said it was investing in logistics-tech firm Shiprocket, savings app Magicpin and fitness firm CureFit and added it will invest $1 billion more over the next 1-2 years, with a large chunk likely going into the quick-commerce space.
Kotak Institutional Research initiated coverage on Zomato with a Buy rating and a SoTP-based Fair Value of ₹175. “Zomato’s leadership position in the underpenetrated food-delivery space will drive healthy revenue CAGR of 36 per cent over FY2021-30. Turnaround in unit economics will lead to profitability by FY2025, leaving Zomato with the bulk of its current $2 billion cash balance intact, which can drive the company’s entry into fresh adjacencies enabling further value creation,” it added.
Recently, brokerage Edelweiss Securities said Zomato along with Tata Power and SRF are likely to get added to MSCI Standard Index during the semi-annual review slated on November 12. The adjustment will take place on November 30, 2021. Other possible stocks that may enter the MSCI index included Mphasis, Godrej Properties, Mindtree and IRCTC.
Some brokerages also expect the stock to enter in FTSE index, too. If the stock finds entry into these indices, Zomato may see a buying of ₹1,700-2,000 crore from funds that track them, they added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...