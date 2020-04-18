Investor’s Reading List: April 18, 2020

Second stimulus

RBI rolled out further stimulus measures, trimming reverse repo and adding to its LTRO.

Read more: RBI slashes reverse repo to 3.75 per cent, hints at further rate cut

Holding up

Brokers think RIL will survive the oil storm.

Read more: Oil shock: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley see Reliance weathering the current storm

Profit hit

Higher provisioning requirements from RBI will hurt bank profits says Brickworks.

Read more: RBI stipulation on higher provisioning to impact banks’ profitability: BWR

SGBs coming

Six tranches of sovereign gold bonds are in the offing with the first one opening on April 20.

Read more: RBI to issue sovereign gold bonds in six tranches

Stretched

Shorter cutoff times for MFs have been extended.

SEBI extends cut-off time for MF subscription, redemption

Heavy lifting

LCVs and HCVs will face brunt of Covid hit.

Medium, heavy trucks to face the brunt of Covid in 2020

After Yes

Moody’s expects small private banks to feel the heat after the Yes Bank debacle.

YES Bank crisis, Covid-19 outbreak to make smaller private sector banks vulnerable: Moody’s

Lifeline

LIC’s agents will get a special advance to tide over Covid.

LIC to give ₹2,710 crore as special Covid19 advance to 6.65 lakh agents

Clouded

TCS expects a FY08 like impact on its business the next quarter onwards, but is keeping its new hires.

TCS Q4 net up 7.8% y-o-y at ₹8,428 cr

Breather

The Centre has asked insurers to extend the grace period for motor and health insurance renewals until May 15.

TVS Motor buys UK's iconic premium bike brand Norton

Phishing for money

Fraudsters are using the Covid scare to sneak into your systems.

Read more: Google sees surge in Covid-19 related phishing, malware emails in the past week

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan