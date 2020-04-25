Investor’s Reading List: April 25, 2020

Rude jolt

Franklin Templeton gave debt fund investors a shock by announcing the winding up of six popular debt funds with credit exposure.

In the firing line

Its fund-of-funds are also affected.

Damage control

AMFI assured investors that it was one-off.

Fair value

The valuation assigned to Reliance Jio by Facebook is fine, says analysts

Finance Bill 2020

What’s change in Income Tax?

Calling truce

HDFC MF is planning to settle its Essel bond case with SEBI.

In the negative

Commodity traders made unexpected losses from crude oil’s antics.

Stand off

Brokers took MCX to Court after its decision to settle April crude futures at a negative price.

Sinking earnings

Brace for more earnings downgrades in the coming months

Feeling Low

The IT sector’s growth may plunge to a decadal low

Invoking the pledge

HDFC has invoked pledges in Reliance ADAG companies

No appetite

RBI’s plan to infuse liquidity into NBFCs through banks isn’t a success

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan