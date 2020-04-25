Markets

Investor’s Reading List: April 25, 2020

| Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Rude jolt

Franklin Templeton gave debt fund investors a shock by announcing the winding up of six popular debt funds with credit exposure.

Read More: Franklin Templeton winds up six debt funds. All that investors need to know

In the firing line

Its fund-of-funds are also affected.

Read More: Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton also impacted by debt funds shut down

Damage control

AMFI assured investors that it was one-off.

Read More: Franklin fallout: AMFI collects outstanding debt data from MFs

Fair value

The valuation assigned to Reliance Jio by Facebook is fine, says analysts

Read More: Reliance-Facebook deal: Valuation on expected lines, say analysts

Finance Bill 2020

What’s change in Income Tax?

Read More: Finance Act 2020: Subtle yet significant changes in income-tax rules

Calling truce

HDFC MF is planning to settle its Essel bond case with SEBI.

Read More: SEBI approves HDFC MF’s one-time settlement offer in Essel Group case

In the negative

Commodity traders made unexpected losses from crude oil’s antics.

Read More: MCX crude oil traders stare at over ₹400 crore loss

Stand off

Brokers took MCX to Court after its decision to settle April crude futures at a negative price.

Read More: Brokers move HC against negative MCX crude contract settlement

Sinking earnings

Brace for more earnings downgrades in the coming months

Read More: Indian companies face prolonged earnings downgrades after Covid lockdown

Feeling Low

The IT sector’s growth may plunge to a decadal low

Read More: IT sector revenue growth may hit decadal low due to Covid-19: CRISIL

Invoking the pledge

HDFC has invoked pledges in Reliance ADAG companies

Read More: HDFC invokes pledged shares of Reliance Capital, RPower, RInfra

No appetite

RBI’s plan to infuse liquidity into NBFCs through banks isn’t a success

Read More: RBI gets muted response to TLTRO 2.0 auction

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on April 25, 2020
financial markets
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HDFC invokes pledged shares of Reliance Capital, RPower, RInfra