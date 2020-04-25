Investor’s Reading List: April 25, 2020

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Franklin Templeton gave debt fund investors a shock by announcing the winding up of six popular debt funds with credit exposure.
Read More: Franklin Templeton winds up six debt funds. All that investors need to know
Its fund-of-funds are also affected.
Read More: Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton also impacted by debt funds shut down
AMFI assured investors that it was one-off.
Read More: Franklin fallout: AMFI collects outstanding debt data from MFs
The valuation assigned to Reliance Jio by Facebook is fine, says analysts
Read More: Reliance-Facebook deal: Valuation on expected lines, say analysts
What’s change in Income Tax?
Read More: Finance Act 2020: Subtle yet significant changes in income-tax rules
HDFC MF is planning to settle its Essel bond case with SEBI.
Read More: SEBI approves HDFC MF’s one-time settlement offer in Essel Group case
Commodity traders made unexpected losses from crude oil’s antics.
Read More: MCX crude oil traders stare at over ₹400 crore loss
Brokers took MCX to Court after its decision to settle April crude futures at a negative price.
Read More: Brokers move HC against negative MCX crude contract settlement
Brace for more earnings downgrades in the coming months
Read More: Indian companies face prolonged earnings downgrades after Covid lockdown
The IT sector’s growth may plunge to a decadal low
Read More: IT sector revenue growth may hit decadal low due to Covid-19: CRISIL
HDFC has invoked pledges in Reliance ADAG companies
Read More: HDFC invokes pledged shares of Reliance Capital, RPower, RInfra
RBI’s plan to infuse liquidity into NBFCs through banks isn’t a success
Read More: RBI gets muted response to TLTRO 2.0 auction
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...