Investor’s Reading List : June 27, 2020

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
SEBI has relaxed the pricing rules for preferential allotments to help companies raise money more easily.
Read more: SEBI tweaks rule to give investors ‘preferential’ boost
SEBI is exploring a new trading avenues for junk bonds
Read more: Will junk bonds turn liquid cash for mutual funds?
Bankers debate in a BL webinar, if a second wave of NPAs is coming
Read more: ‘Put your head down and play the difficult over, and there will be opportunities to score fours and sixes’
TTK Prestige is set to phase out Chinese sourcing
Read more: From September 30, TTK Prestige will stop sourcing from China
Morgan Stanley thinks Indian stocks will outperform
Read more:Indian stocks likely to outperform emerging markets: Morgan Stanley
The games investors and promoters play when companies delist
Read more: Resolving the delisting stand-off
The Arogya Sanjeevani policy is a big hit
Read more: Standard health cover Arogya Sanjeevani sales picking up: IRDAI Chief
RBI has won more powers to restructure private banks
Read more: Now, RBI can frame a ‘reconstruction scheme’without imposing moratorium on withdrawals
HDFC Bank says it can weather the Covid crisis
Read more - HDFC Bank well placed to ride out Covid-19 storm: Aditya Puri
The farm economy is revving up
Read more: Kharif sowing jumps by more than 100% to 316 lakh hectares
Urban co-operative banks will now be under RBI supervision, but what of rural ones?
Read more: The ‘threat’ posed by 96,000 rural co-operatives outside RBI compass
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...