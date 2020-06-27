Markets

Investor’s Reading List : June 27, 2020

| Updated on June 27, 2020 Published on June 27, 2020

Worried about missing important news on markets and investing this week? Here’s a curated list from BL to catch up.

Relaxed

SEBI has relaxed the pricing rules for preferential allotments to help companies raise money more easily.

Read more: SEBI tweaks rule to give investors ‘preferential’ boost

High yield

SEBI is exploring a new trading avenues for junk bonds

Read more: Will junk bonds turn liquid cash for mutual funds?

Not so bleak

Bankers debate in a BL webinar, if a second wave of NPAs is coming

Read more: ‘Put your head down and play the difficult over, and there will be opportunities to score fours and sixes’

Bye bye China

TTK Prestige is set to phase out Chinese sourcing

Read more: From September 30, TTK Prestige will stop sourcing from China

Upbeat

Morgan Stanley thinks Indian stocks will outperform

Read more:Indian stocks likely to outperform emerging markets: Morgan Stanley

Delisting diaries

The games investors and promoters play when companies delist

Read more: Resolving the delisting stand-off

Health cover

The Arogya Sanjeevani policy is a big hit

Read more: Standard health cover Arogya Sanjeevani sales picking up: IRDAI Chief

Yes to restructuring

RBI has won more powers to restructure private banks

Read more: Now, RBI can frame a ‘reconstruction scheme’without imposing moratorium on withdrawals

Well placed

HDFC Bank says it can weather the Covid crisis

Read more - HDFC Bank well placed to ride out Covid-19 storm: Aditya Puri

In the pink

The farm economy is revving up

Read more: Kharif sowing jumps by more than 100% to 316 lakh hectares

Part protection

Urban co-operative banks will now be under RBI supervision, but what of rural ones?

Read more: The ‘threat’ posed by 96,000 rural co-operatives outside RBI compass

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on June 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Camlin Fine plans fund-raising