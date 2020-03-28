Investors Reading List: March 28, 2020

Monetary bazooka

RBI has rolled out a big stimulus with cuts in repo rates, moratoriums and liquidity support.

Read more: RBI unveils slew of measures to boost liquidity, ease repayments

More grace

LIC has added more grace time for premium payments

LIC announces relaxation in premium payment for policies due till April 15

Buoyed!

Investors are betting big on a hand wash bonanza for HUL.

Increase in soap demand makes Hindustan Unilever the best stock

Sticking to essentials

But Big Bazaar says sales will decline, not shoot up!

Big Bazaar expects revenues to decline as sale of non-essential items is put on hold

Rate cut

SBI has been quick to pass on the 75 basis point repo cut to borrowers availing of repo linked loans

SBI cuts lending rates by 75 basis points

No panic

Stay calm and stick to your allocation, says Birla MF’s CEO.

Stay calm and retain your existing portfolio: Birla MF chief

Hive off

Tata Motors is demerging its passenger vehicle business

Tata Motors to hive off passenger vehicle unit

Give leeway

Should EPFO managers have leeway to hedge their portfolios?

Is it time to allow a little freedom to fund managers of EPFO?

Forecasts cut

Rating agencies slashed their GDP forecasts for FY21.

CRISIL, ICRA lower GDP’s growth forecast for FY21

Stretched!

The retail portfolios of banks are likely to be stressed

Retail credit portfolio of banks likely to come under stress

Roller coaster

The indices had a crazy day on Friday

Indices give up day’s gains on heavy sell-off by HNIs, others

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan