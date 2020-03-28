Investors Reading List: March 28, 2020

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
RBI has rolled out a big stimulus with cuts in repo rates, moratoriums and liquidity support.
Read more: RBI unveils slew of measures to boost liquidity, ease repayments
LIC has added more grace time for premium payments
LIC announces relaxation in premium payment for policies due till April 15
Investors are betting big on a hand wash bonanza for HUL.
Increase in soap demand makes Hindustan Unilever the best stock
But Big Bazaar says sales will decline, not shoot up!
Big Bazaar expects revenues to decline as sale of non-essential items is put on hold
SBI has been quick to pass on the 75 basis point repo cut to borrowers availing of repo linked loans
SBI cuts lending rates by 75 basis points
Stay calm and stick to your allocation, says Birla MF’s CEO.
Stay calm and retain your existing portfolio: Birla MF chief
Tata Motors is demerging its passenger vehicle business
Tata Motors to hive off passenger vehicle unit
Should EPFO managers have leeway to hedge their portfolios?
Is it time to allow a little freedom to fund managers of EPFO?
Rating agencies slashed their GDP forecasts for FY21.
CRISIL, ICRA lower GDP’s growth forecast for FY21
The retail portfolios of banks are likely to be stressed
Retail credit portfolio of banks likely to come under stress
The indices had a crazy day on Friday
Indices give up day’s gains on heavy sell-off by HNIs, others
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...