Ion Exchange to trade on NSE from Tuesday

Ion Exchange India has received approval from the National Stock Exchange of India to list shares on the main board. Accordingly, the equity shares of the company will be traded on the NSE from Tuesday, the company said in a notice to the BSE. Following the announcement, shares of Ion Exchange jumped 6.75 per cent to ₹1,994 on the BSE. However, the stock surrendered part of its gains to close at ₹1,937.95, up 3.78 per cent or ₹70.05, over the previous day's close.

SHARE













