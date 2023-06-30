The buoyancy in the secondary market pervaded into the primary market as well, as the initial public offerings of two companies that closed on Friday, saw a strong response from all category investors.

The 567-crore initial public offering (IPO) of drone maker Ideaforge Technology saw a whopping subscription figures of over 100 times. The price band of the IPO was ₹638-672. The subscription for IPO was supposed to close on Thursday, but got extended to Friday as the exchanges changed the Bakrid holiday from Wednesday to Thursday.

The issue was subscribed 106.05 times on Friday, helped by huge participation from investors.

The offer includes a reservation of 13,112 equity shares for company’s employees who will get those shares at a discount of ₹32 a share to the final issue price.

While portion of QIBs received bids for 125.81 times, the quota reserved for retail investors and HNIs was subscribed 85.16 times times and 80.58 times, respectively. Employee portion saw bidding of 96.65 times.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by promoter and investors.

As part of IPO process, ideaForge Technology has mopped up ₹254.88 crore from 31 anchor investors on Friday. The drone has finalised the allocation of 37.92 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹672 a share.

Cyient DLM IPO

Similarly, the Cyient DLM, , an arm of the Hyderabad-based listed entity Cyient Ltd, also saw a robust participation from all category of investors. The ₹592-crore IPO was subscribed 67.30 times. The price band of the offer is 250-265.

The quota reserved for QIBs was subscribed 90.44 times while the category for retail Investors and NIIs saw subscription of 49.20 times and 45.05 times respectively..

Cyient DLM has also reserved ₹15 crore worth of shares for its employees, who will get a discount of ₹15 a share to the final issue price. The portion was subscribed 2.54 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has made a private placement of 40 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.

Cyient DLM had mobilised ₹260 crore from anchor investors.

Funds raised through the IPO would be utilised for funding incremental capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt payment, achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions as well as general corporate purposes.