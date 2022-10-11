India’s equity capital markets (ECM) mop up in the first nine months of this calendar year stood at $ 13.5 billion, down 40.8 per cent over same period last year, latest data from Refinitiv, a LSEG business, showed.

This was the lowest period since 2016 by value even as the number of ECM offerings grew 24.2 per cent year-on-year for the nine month period under review, according to Refinitiv.

On the initial public offerings (IPO) front, Indian issuers raised $5.6 billion during January-September 2022. This was a 38.9 per cent decline from a year ago. However, the number of IPOs saw a 41 per cent year-on-year increase. Life Insurance Corporation priced India’s largest IPO so far this year, raising $2.7 billion.

Elaine Tan, Senior Analyst at Refinitiv, highlighted that the number of Indian IPOs grew 41 per cent from a year ago, making it the busiest first nine months period since 2018.

She noted that Indian IPO proceeds were down 39 per cent as capital raising were smaller in sizes this year.

Tan highlighted that heightened market volatility, macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions had led to global IPO activity falling 62 per cent from a year ago, a huge contrast from the record activity in 2021, making it the lowest period since 2020.

FOLLOW-ON-OFFERINGS

Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 58.2 per cent of India’s overall ECM proceeds, raised $ 7.8 billion, down 40.4 per cent from a year ago, while number of such offerings grew 11.8 per cent year-on-year.

ECM Issuance from financial sector accounted for majority of the country’s ECM activity with 28.7 per cent market share worth $3.9 billion in proceeds — a 57.4 per cent decline from a year ago.

Healthcare captured 19.8 per cent market share as proceeds grew 52.2 per cent from a year ago to $2.7 billion, while Consumer Staples saw a significant increase in proceeds and captured 10.5 per cent market share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank currently leads the ranking for India’s ECM underwriting with $2.3 billion in related proceeds and 16.9 per cent market share.