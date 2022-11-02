Today is the last day for the ₹500-crore DCX Systems’ IPO. The issue has been subscribed by 8.57 times so far. The company fixed the price band at ₹197-207 per share of face value of ₹2.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 72 equity shares.

HNIs subscribed 13x

The data suggest that portion set aside for retail investors received bids for over 26.55 times, while the non-institution quota (HNIs) received bids for 13.23 times. The qualified institutional portion received bids for 1.82 times.

Of the total offer size, 75 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹100 crore by the promoters and selling shareholders.

Usage of funds

From the fresh issue, the company plans to utilise ₹110 crore for the prepayment/repayment of debt; ₹160 crore to fund working capital requirements; and another ₹44.9 crore for investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, to fund its capital expenditure expenses.

Ahead of the issue on Friday, the company raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors, including BNP Paribas, Volrado Venture Partners, Theleme, HDFC Large & Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Quantum, Resonance and Cohesion.

About DCX

The Bengaluru-based company is engaged in systems integration and manufacture of an array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

