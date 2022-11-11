Shares of the Bengaluru-based DCX Systems will be listed today. The IPO saw an overwhelming response from all category of investors with the issue subscribing nearly 70 times.

The quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 43.97 times while that of retail individual investors by 61.77 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 84.32 times.

DCX Systems had fixed the IPO price at ₹207, upper end of the price band at ₹197-₹207 per equity share.

From the fresh issue, the company plans to utilise ₹110 crore for the prepayment/repayment of debt; ₹160 crore to fund working capital requirements; and another ₹44.9 crore for investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, to fund its capital expenditure expenses.

Ahead of the issue on Friday, the company raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors, who included marquee investors such as BNP Paribas, Volrado Venture Partners, Theleme, HDFC Large & Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Quantum, Resonance and Cohesion.

About DCX

The company is engaged in systems integration and manufacture of an array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and is also involved in kitting.