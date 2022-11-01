The ₹500-crore DCX Systems’ IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 of the issue opening on Monday. The price band has been fixed at ₹197-207 per share of face value of ₹2 and the issue will close on November 2.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 72 equity shares.

HNIs subscribed 3x

The issue was subscribed 2.11 times, thanks to a strong reponse from retail investors. The portion set aside for retail investors received bids for over 8.7 times, while the non-institution quota received bids for nearly 3 times. However, the qualified institutional portion saw just a 0.03 times, which is not unusual as they tend bid on the last date.

Of the total offer size, 75 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The issue includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹100 crore by the promoters and selling shareholders.

How to use funds?

From the fresh issue, the company plans to utilise ₹110 crore for the prepayment/ repayment of debt; ₹160 crore to fund working capital requirements; and another ₹44.9 crore for investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, to fund its capital expenditure expenses.

Ahead of the issue on Friday, the company raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors, who included marquee investors such as BNP Paribas, Volrado Venture Partners, Theleme, HDFC Large & Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Quantum, Resonance and Cohesion.

About DCX

The Bengaluru-based company is engaged in systems integration and manufacture of an array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

