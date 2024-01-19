The ₹640-crore initial public offering of Epack Durable will open for public subscription today and close on January 23. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹218-230 and the market lot is 65 shares.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Epack Durable, an outsourced design manufacturer of room air conditioners, on Thursday mobilised ₹192 crore from anchor investors as part of IPO exercise.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.3 crore equity shares by promoters, promoter group members, and existing shareholders. Under the OFS, India Advantage Fund S4 I and Dynamic India Fund S4 US1 will be offloading shares, apart from promoters.

Anchor investors

The company has allotted 83.48 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at ₹230 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Among the marquee investors included Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI General Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Utility of funds

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for funding capital expenditure for the setting up of manufacturing facilities, payment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, Epack Durable manufactures room air conditioners and small household appliances. It has integrated manufacturing facilities in Dehradun and Bhiwadi, Rajasthan where it manufactures room air conditioners, components, and small household appliances for leading Indian and MNC brands in India as an original design manufacturer (ODM).

Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

