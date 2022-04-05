IPO Screener: Hariom Pipe Industries issue closes today

Hariom Pipe launched its IPO on Wednesday at a price band of ₹144 to ₹153 apiece with a market lot of 98 shares

Today is the last day to subscribe the ₹130.05-crore initial public offering (IPO) of iron and steel products manufacturer Hariom Pipe Industries. The issue was subscribed 3.44 times by the end of the second day of IPO. Hariom Pipe launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at a price band of ₹144 to ₹153 apiece with a market lot of 98 shares.

Quota for categories

While the portion reserved for retail individual investors was oversubscribed 7.18 times, the quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 0.83 times.

The company has reserved 30 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers and 35 per cent each for retail and non-institutional investors.

Net proceeds

The net proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditure (₹50.05 crore), and working capital requirements (₹40 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

Hariom Pipe Industries is a premium manufacturer of iron and steel products. The company has gone from strength to strength, evolving into an integrated steel manufacturer with a stronghold in the South Indian market and a diverse product portfolio consisting of mild steel (MS) billets, pipes and tubes, hot rolled (HR) coils, and scaffolding systems.