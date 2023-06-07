The ₹606.50 crore initial public offering of IKIO Lighting Limited, which opened for public subscription on Tuesday, was subscribed fully (1.55 times) on Day 1. Retail investors and high-net-worth individuals have shown keen interest.

IPO details

Manufacturer of Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting in India, has fixed the price band at ₹270 to ₹285 (of face value ₹10 each). Investors can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and in multiples of 52 equity shares thereafter. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and not less than 35 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

Subscribers

The non-Institutional segment was the most subscribed at 2.97 times, Retail Portion was the second most subscribed at 1.64 times, whereas, Qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 0.30 times.

Anchor investors

IKIO Lighting Ltd has garnered ₹181.94 crore from 14 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 63,84,209 equity shares at ₹285 per share on Monday, June 5, 2023, to anchor investors.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor were HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Malabar India Fund, Mirae Asset Global, Rohdea Master Fund, Motilal Oswal Select Opportunities Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, and Bengal Finance and Investment, among others.

Out of the total allocation of 63,84,209 equity shares to the anchor investors, 21,38,409 equity shares were allocated to three domestic mutual funds through a total of five schemes amounting to about ₹61 crore.

About IKIO

IKIO Lighting Limited’s revenue from operations on a proforma consolidated basis grew 55.47 per cent from ₹213.45 crore in Fiscal 2021 to ₹331.84 crore in fiscal 2022, and profit after tax has increased 75.37 per cent from ₹28.81 crore in fiscal 2021 to ₹50.52 crore in fiscal 2022.

The company, on a Proforma Consolidated basis for fiscal 2022, has a return on net worth (RoNW) of 46.40 per cent as against some of its listed peers on a consolidated basis such as Dixon Technologies (19.08 per cent), Amber Enterprises (6.30 per cent), Syrma SGS Technology (10.29 per cent), and Elin Electronics (12.93 per cent).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, on a proforma consolidated basis, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹328.63 crore and profit after tax stood at ₹51.35 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited is the sole book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Main Board of BSE and NSE.