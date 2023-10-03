Shares of JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, will be listed at the exchanges today, within two trading days after completing its Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week. The company has fixed the IPO price as Rs 119, at the upper end of price band Rs 113-119.

The company came out with Rs 2800 crore IPO. This would be firs listing in 13 years from Jindal group after JSW Energy.

The IPO was subscribed 37.37 times. Qualified institutional buyer’s portion was subscribed 57.09 times. Quotas for non-institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 15.99 times and 10.32 times, respectively.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹880 crore will be used to repay debt, ₹865.75 crore to finance capital expenditure requirements for an LPG terminal project, ₹59.4 crore for setting up an electric sub-station, as per a circular. Further, ₹103.88 crore will be used for the purchase and installation of a dredger and ₹151.04 crore for the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal, it said.

The company plans to further expand its operations through brownfield and greenfield projects. It is also considering inorganic opportunities to further expand its capacities, customer base, service offerings and geographical footprint..

JSW Infrastructure had raised ₹1,260 crore from 65 anchor investors, ahead of the IPO. The Sajjan Jindal company had allotted 10.59 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹119 a share. •

International marquee investors such as the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley, Fullerton, HSBC Trustee, TA Global, The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Goldman Sachs, Theleme India Master Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage - ODI, and Principal Global have participated in the diversified maritime ports company’s anchor book.

Domestic investors Abakkus, LIC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, and SBI General Insurance Company, also participated in the anchor book.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit