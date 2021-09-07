Markets

IPO Screener: Last day for Platinumone Business

Our Bureau September | Updated on September 07, 2021

Issue subscribed two times so far

The ₹3.88-crore IPO of Platinumone Business Services, which opened for subscription on September 2, will close on Tuesday at BSE-SME. The issue comes with a fixed price of ₹92 a share. Funds raised will be used for working capital to fund growth and corporate purpose. The company offers 4.22 lakh fresh shares. Market lot is 1200 shares.

The issue has so far been subscribed 1.99 times.

Published on September 07, 2021

