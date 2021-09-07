IPO Screener: Last day for Platinumone Business

The ₹3.88-crore IPO of Platinumone Business Services, which opened for subscription on September 2, will close on Tuesday at BSE-SME. The issue comes with a fixed price of ₹92 a share. Funds raised will be used for working capital to fund growth and corporate purpose. The company offers 4.22 lakh fresh shares. Market lot is 1200 shares.

The issue has so far been subscribed 1.99 times.