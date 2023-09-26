The ₹270.20-crore initial public offering of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Ltd will close for public subscription today. The issue has so far been subscribed just 58 per cent.

The market lot is 69 shares and the price band has been fixed at ₹204-215. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹201 crore, and an offer-for-sale for ₹60.20 crore. Retail investors can subscribe up to 35 per cent of the IPO, while the company has reserved 50 per cent of the equity shares for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The category for retail individual investors was subscribed 73 per cent, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 57 per cent subscription. QIBs subscribed 33 per cent of their allocation.

The Andhra Pradesh-based jewellery firm received bids for as many as 12.32 lakh shares, against the 91.2 lakh shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 14 per cent, according to provisional exchange data.

As part of the public offer, the company has raised ₹81.06 crore from eight anchor investors by alloting 37.70 lakh equity shares at ₹215 per share. Quantum-State Investment Fund, Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Neomile Growth Fund, AG Dynamic Funds, Chhattisgarh Investments and Eminence Global Fund are the investors in the anchor book.

The company, which has 13 showrooms, will use the net fresh issue proceeds for the establishment of eight new showrooms, and the remaining money will be spent for general corporate purposes.

Bajaj Capital and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed registrar for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

